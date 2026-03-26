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Shocking Reasons the Antichrist Could Soon Appear 03/26/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan shares events we can be on the lookout for to mark the appearance of the Antichrist.

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Keywords
antichristsoonreasonsshockingstanprophecy clubappearstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:00What Starts the Last 7 Years

04:36Covenant with Israel

13:55Abraham Accord

15:57Donald Trump Summery

17:52The Third Beast

23:18Mahdi & Temple Mount

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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