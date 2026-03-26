Shocking Reasons the Antichrist Could Soon Appear 03/26/2026

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Today Pastor Stan shares events we can be on the lookout for to mark the appearance of the Antichrist.
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00:00Intro
02:00What Starts the Last 7 Years
04:36Covenant with Israel
13:55Abraham Accord
15:57Donald Trump Summery
17:52The Third Beast
23:18Mahdi & Temple Mount