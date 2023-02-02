Create New Account
..Instrumented . inexpugnable evidence NiMH batteries falsely advertised as 3000 mAH and Good News For A Change
..Buyers without sophisticated test equipment are, more often than not, victimized by unscrupulous online battery sellers. Good to know if you are buying batteries i.e. for power outages such as what is happening right now in Europe, South Africa, and Pakistan.  Zero Hedge articles state that businesses are closing down because of up to 10x increases in their electricity bills, or the 200 days of power outages in one year in South Africa.

.Vancouver:  During a power outage due to strong winds knocking down wires,  spanning two days, I ran my home lighting, my front-door lighting, cooking, making cleaning chemicals, and keeping my person warm, in winter, for a lower operational cost than the sad South African store keeper in this Zero Hedge article photo. You read that correctly. My operational cost was less than using candles. My capital outlay to do this was less than $1,000

.Why?  My long-term hobby is "extremely low cost solutions".   e.g. Before I gave up motorcycling, my heavily modified Kymco liquid-cooled "Super 9" 50cc was just as fast as a 600cc Suzuki motorcycle in East Vancouver street racing.   Example #2:  My electric Grom (a no-license motorcycle, park anywhere for free, no insurance, cannot be ticketed, cannot be towed, recharged in any 110v outlet) outraced a car travelling from Science World to Metrotown.  Anybody with my knowledge can do this.  Everything I've done is/were on videos online.

diysolutionssouth africafixbatterymakecreateblackoutenergy crisis

