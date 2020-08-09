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L.A. Mayor Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power & Water To Buildings Hosting Large Gatherings!
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72 views • August 09, 2020
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti blasted house parties on Wednesday, saying that he would instruct city officials to cut off water and power to properties where “flagrant violations” of social distancing rules have taken place in recent days!!
here are the links:
L.A. Mayor Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power, Water To Buildings Hosting Large Gatherings
https://www.oann.com/l-a-mayor-garcetti-authorizes-city-to-shut-off-power-water-to-buildings-hosting-large-gatherings/
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Blasts ‘House Parties,’ Will Cut Water and Power to ‘Super-Spreaders’
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/08/05/l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-blasts-house-parties-will-cut-water-and-power-to-super-spreaders/
Los Angeles to shut off water and power to homes hosting large parties or gatherings
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/los-angeles-shut-off-water-power-houses-hosting-large-parties-gatherings/
here are the links:
L.A. Mayor Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power, Water To Buildings Hosting Large Gatherings
https://www.oann.com/l-a-mayor-garcetti-authorizes-city-to-shut-off-power-water-to-buildings-hosting-large-gatherings/
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Blasts ‘House Parties,’ Will Cut Water and Power to ‘Super-Spreaders’
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/08/05/l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-blasts-house-parties-will-cut-water-and-power-to-super-spreaders/
Los Angeles to shut off water and power to homes hosting large parties or gatherings
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/los-angeles-shut-off-water-power-houses-hosting-large-parties-gatherings/
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