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** OBAMA’S THIRD TERM RUNNING THE WHITE HOUSE ** - Pirro – 16/Oct.2021
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110 views • October 18, 2021
** WAKING UP TO THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION!
- Eye Opening Truth, Cynthia – 17/Oct/2021
- Article: https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/waking-up-to-the-obama-administration/
- Video: https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2021/10/17/judge-jeanine-reveals-who-she-thinks-is-running-the-white-house/
-- FINALLY, the world is starting to see what many of us have known for a long time. OBAMA NEVER LEFT OFFICE. He merely moved his office down the street. The guys who have been acting out in the White House, are merely part of the show. Both Trump and Biden. They are merely distractions, while the New World Order continues to work its Agenda through their APPOINTED HEAD OF THE USA, Barack Insane OBAMA. oh… sorry, my bad Barach HUSSEIN (MUSLIM) OBAMA.
Don’t be fooled. OBAMA is not the one pulling the strings, just the one passing down orders from the UN/Elite/Royals, Corporate Heads, and Technocrats who are getting their orders/Inspiration (coming from SPIRITS) from the demonic forces of the Fallen Angels who have returned and will soon set up their NEW WORLD.
But, back to Obama. Surely you must see that BIDEN was NEVER the candidate. He is a buffoon. Incapable of running ANYTHING.
Obama has ALWAYS worked to undermine not only our Government but ALL the Governments of the world by working through NGOs, Corporate Heads and Technocrats. They bypass laws, statues and treaties and create their own organization of power.
** Judge Jeanine reveals who she thinks is running the White House
- Justice with Judge Jeanine Pirro – 16/Oct/2021
- Video: https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2021/10/17/judge-jeanine-reveals-who-she-thinks-is-running-the-white-house/
FoxNews - Line up:
👉🏻 5AM: Fox and Friends
👉🏻 9AM: America's Newsroom
👉🏻 11AM: The Faulkner Focus
👉🏻 12PM: Outnumbered
👉🏻 1PM: America Reports
👉🏻 3PM: The Story Martha MacCallum
👉🏻 4PM: Your World With Neil Cavuto
👉🏻 5PM: The Five
👉🏻 6PM: Special Report With Bret Baier
👉🏻 7PM: Fox News Primetime
👉🏻 8PM: Tucker Carlson Tonight
👉🏻 9PM: Sean Hannity
👉🏻 10PM: The Ingraham Angle
👉🏻 11PM: Gutfeld!
FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.
- Eye Opening Truth, Cynthia – 17/Oct/2021
- Article: https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/waking-up-to-the-obama-administration/
- Video: https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2021/10/17/judge-jeanine-reveals-who-she-thinks-is-running-the-white-house/
-- FINALLY, the world is starting to see what many of us have known for a long time. OBAMA NEVER LEFT OFFICE. He merely moved his office down the street. The guys who have been acting out in the White House, are merely part of the show. Both Trump and Biden. They are merely distractions, while the New World Order continues to work its Agenda through their APPOINTED HEAD OF THE USA, Barack Insane OBAMA. oh… sorry, my bad Barach HUSSEIN (MUSLIM) OBAMA.
Don’t be fooled. OBAMA is not the one pulling the strings, just the one passing down orders from the UN/Elite/Royals, Corporate Heads, and Technocrats who are getting their orders/Inspiration (coming from SPIRITS) from the demonic forces of the Fallen Angels who have returned and will soon set up their NEW WORLD.
But, back to Obama. Surely you must see that BIDEN was NEVER the candidate. He is a buffoon. Incapable of running ANYTHING.
Obama has ALWAYS worked to undermine not only our Government but ALL the Governments of the world by working through NGOs, Corporate Heads and Technocrats. They bypass laws, statues and treaties and create their own organization of power.
** Judge Jeanine reveals who she thinks is running the White House
- Justice with Judge Jeanine Pirro – 16/Oct/2021
- Video: https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2021/10/17/judge-jeanine-reveals-who-she-thinks-is-running-the-white-house/
FoxNews - Line up:
👉🏻 5AM: Fox and Friends
👉🏻 9AM: America's Newsroom
👉🏻 11AM: The Faulkner Focus
👉🏻 12PM: Outnumbered
👉🏻 1PM: America Reports
👉🏻 3PM: The Story Martha MacCallum
👉🏻 4PM: Your World With Neil Cavuto
👉🏻 5PM: The Five
👉🏻 6PM: Special Report With Bret Baier
👉🏻 7PM: Fox News Primetime
👉🏻 8PM: Tucker Carlson Tonight
👉🏻 9PM: Sean Hannity
👉🏻 10PM: The Ingraham Angle
👉🏻 11PM: Gutfeld!
FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.
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