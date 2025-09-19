This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





Lyrics: She said, I'm sorry, baby, I'm leaving you tonight I found someone new, he's waitin' in the car outside Ah honey, how could you do it We swore each other everlasting love She said, well yeah, I know, but when we did There was one thing we weren't really thinking of and that's money Money changes everything I said money, money changes everything We think we know what we're doin' That don't mean a thing It's all in the past now Money changes everything They shake your hand and they smile And they buy you a drink They say, we'll be your friends We'll stick with you till the end Ah, but everybody's only looking out for themselves And you say, well, who can you trust I'll tell you, it's just nobody else's money Money changes everything I said money, money changes everything Ya think ya know what ya doin' We don't hold the strings It's all in the past now Money changes everything Yeah, yeah, yeah Money, Money changes everything I said money, money changes everything We think we know what we're doing We don't know a thing It's all in the past now Money changes everything Hey, yeah, yeah Money changes everything