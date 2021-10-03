A VIEW FROM DOWN UNDER – MAX IGAN W/ FREEMAN FLY

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Do you know what happened to Florida's economy when the movie, Jaws, came out? Why did everyone wear Day-Glo in the 80's? Mass hysteria has led to menticide. Now, most are ready to walk into the NWO meat grinder. Compliance will lead to democide! What will it take for you to set yourself free?
We are one small step from tyranny. Do we need legal right to be free? What does it mean to be free? How long have we been conditioned to submit to authority? Is that face mask a suggestion or a command? We have an opportunity here to change the world for the better, forever! Never before have so many people been aware that something is wrong. Agenda 21 is beginning to resurface in our dialogues. Is this a "Live Exercise"?
The ideology of eugenics does not end with Gates or Fauci. It is one of total control and has been planned for a long time. Population control does not only mean birth reduction, it means what it states, control of the population. If our children suffer the plans of this New World Order, only suffering can follow.
Source / Listen / Download mp3 & More Episodes: https://freemantv.com/a-view-from-down-under-max-igan/