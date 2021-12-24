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Windsor Canada Moves A Step Closer To Total Control
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30 views • December 24, 2021
Red Light Cameras, High-tech Traffic Sensors and 360° CCTV Launched as Council Invests $22.3 Million to Improve Road Safety
https://archive.md/e36if
Canada's COVID-19 travel vaccine passport: Canadian government reveals standardized, national proof of vaccination
https://archive.ph/MCBt1
How to get your Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination
https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/canadian-covid-19-proof-vaccination/get-proof.html
The road to digital money
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2019/04/the-road-to-digital-money/
The Positive Case for a CBDC
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2021/07/staff-discussion-paper-2021-11/
Your Social Media Posts May Soon Affect Your Credit Score
https://www.forbes.com/sites/moneybuilder/2015/10/23/your-social-media-posts-may-soon-affect-your-credit-score-2/?sh=116612daf0e4
China ranks 'good' and 'bad' citizens with 'social credit' system
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXyzpMDtpSE&;t=18s&ab_channel=FRANCE24English
Eagle Eye - Car Chase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peu8vmBqL0M&;t=163s&ab_channel=DBFilmScenes
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Thank you and God bless
https://archive.md/e36if
Canada's COVID-19 travel vaccine passport: Canadian government reveals standardized, national proof of vaccination
https://archive.ph/MCBt1
How to get your Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination
https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/canadian-covid-19-proof-vaccination/get-proof.html
The road to digital money
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2019/04/the-road-to-digital-money/
The Positive Case for a CBDC
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2021/07/staff-discussion-paper-2021-11/
Your Social Media Posts May Soon Affect Your Credit Score
https://www.forbes.com/sites/moneybuilder/2015/10/23/your-social-media-posts-may-soon-affect-your-credit-score-2/?sh=116612daf0e4
China ranks 'good' and 'bad' citizens with 'social credit' system
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXyzpMDtpSE&;t=18s&ab_channel=FRANCE24English
Eagle Eye - Car Chase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peu8vmBqL0M&;t=163s&ab_channel=DBFilmScenes
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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