Michael Collins Piper - The Mossad Link to the JFK Assassination Conspiracy

Michael Collins Piper lays out the thesis of his groundbreaking book 'Final Judgment' in a series of interviews with Rick Adams from 2011...



Arguably this is the best analysis in existence of one of the most pivotal crimes of the Twentieth Century. It is also a vital expose of the hidden real power structure of America whose virulent poison has been steadily spreading corruption throughout our increasingly distressed country.



President John F. Kennedy tried to prevent Israel from acquiring nuclear weapons. He even planned a military strike to prevent an Israeli-Red Chinese scientific partnership from building the first atomic bombs for China and Israel. He sought to thwart the CIA-Mossad-Meyer Lansky partnership that controlled the heroin trade stemming from the Golden Triangle. He tried to pull U.S. troops out of Vietnam and even transferred control of Cold War espionage operations from the CIA to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after the CIA's Bay of Pigs disaster. Through his support of Algerian independence and an "even-handedness" policy towards other Arab nations, JFK infuriated the French Secret Army Organization (OAS) and its Mossad supporters who had sent professional assassins against French President Charles de Gaulle. JFK's brother Bobby, as Attorney General, moved aggressively against the lower levels of Meyer Lansky-dominated organized crime in America. Lastly, the Kennedy family quietly talked about shutting down America's privately owned Federal Reserve banking cartel that has provided vital fiat money financing for the controllers of the malevolent deep state.



Final Judgment documents how Israel's leaders, the Mossad, the Meyer Lansky-run organized crime syndicate, and a pro-Zionist faction of the CIA colluded to assassinate President ,John F. Kennedy. The general pattern of the JFK covert operation, to include the skillful use of "limited hang-outs," "patsies," and "false flags," has very likely been repeated in various later forms such as in the assassination of Bobby Kennedy, the murder of Martin Luther King, the mysterious death of former CIA Director William Colby, the very suspicious Oklahoma City bombing, and the Mossad-linked demolition of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001. More recently, we have seen how the "High Priests of War" have flexed raw Israeli-lobby power by pushing American interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq and by promoting saber-rattling at Iran and Syria.



For most Americans, Final Judgment is a high drama in another way. It is like Hamlet seeing the ghost. It addresses all the right "hard questions" about what has been done to America that are rarely addressed in so-called "mainstream" conservative literature.