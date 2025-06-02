🚨 BREAKING: RUSSIA PLACES NUCLEAR FORCES ON HIGH ALERT

Unconfirmed but mounting reports indicate Oreshnik and Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenal have been placed on high readiness following Ukrainian strikes and Russian Iskander missile retaliation.

⚠️ THIS IS NOT A DRILL ⚠️

Sources suggest:



Strategic silos and mobile units are being activated.

Command posts in Oreshnik—linked to Russia’s nuclear response chain—are now on elevated status.



Satellite data hints at unusual military activity near known warhead transport routes.



🧨 THE NUCLEAR SHADOW RETURNS 🧨



This isn't just saber-rattling. It’s the resurrection of Cold War brinkmanship, triggered by escalating direct conflict between NATO-aligned Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

We move another step closer to WWIII through further attacks on Russia. These attacks are directed by NATO advisors and probably carried out by NATO ‘contractors’. The Cabal who run the world are determined to push Russia into a war with NATO to gain access to the $73 Trillion of known Russian reserves of Natural Resources. Stop watching the state sponsored propaganda on TV.

Source @Andrew Bridgen

