Cult Of Q & The Oath Of The Fallen - Nothing New Under The Sun!

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All you Q folks, I love you for wanting so much for America but you need to come to the truth that all roads lead to Rome and the Jesuit fake Jew Freemason Knights Templar Pharaoh Babylonian Luciferian Satanist. They want to set up the 3rd temple so their king the antichrist can claim his place over the earth. This Q exposing the "deep state" deception is the magicians trick. It's smoke and mirrors. Look over here while we continue destroying everything over there.
The American House of Cards is about to fall. Once it does it will create a domino effect that will bring the rest of the world down with it. Time to wake up folks.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBmJX4Ry7b4
Shaking My Head Productions YT Channel
The Prisoner may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links. Hint the Earth's a sphere:
Flat Earth Psyop Exposed As A WMD:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2017/11/06/flat-earth-psyop-exposed-as-a-wmd/