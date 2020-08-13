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Health experts question Russia's new COVID-19 vaccine
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45 views • August 13, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine. One America's Lilia Fifield spoke with the former FDA Associate Commissioner and President of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, Peter Pitts, to get his take on the announcement.
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