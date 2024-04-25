Knowing the Holy Spirit

Pastor Dean gives an in-depth teaching on the Holy Spirit and what it means to be baptized with the evidence of speaking in tongues. Do not do anything to quench the Holy Spirit! Follow and obey Him at all costs; surrender your life fully each day to the will of Jesus Christ our King.

"And we are his witnesses of these things; and so is also the Holy Ghost, whom God hath given to them that obey him." Acts 5:32