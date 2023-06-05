Create New Account
5G in Conjunction With the COVID Shot Allows for Tracking and Tracing - Dr. Robert Young
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago

What’s in the COVID shot that was quickly pushed upon the American public? Dr. Robert Young is dropping a bomb on the mainstream narrative that they were safe and effective. A noted research scientist and author, Robert explains the deadly effects of graphene oxide found in the COVID shots, as well as the integral part 4G and 5G technology play in the tracking and tracing of every American who received the jab. Robert reveals the dirty details behind the U.S. patent on the COVID shot, the embedded antennas within the inoculations, and the reality that humans cannot survive this transhuman merge of technology and viral poison. The only way to remove the threat is to destroy the technology that is facilitating the jab agenda, he says.



TAKEAWAYS


Section 28 of the 2020 U.S. COVID vaccine patent discusses the electronic devices that could react to the inoculation 


The merge between 5G technology and the COVID shot will take away your sovereign human autonomy 


One of the most important things you can do to maintain health is to protect yourself from these electromagnetic frequencies 


When the frequencies on 5G and 4G towers get turned up, Americans will continue to become sicker and could potentially die



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

PH Miracle Products: https://phmiracleproducts.com/

Truth VS. Deception Book: https://amzn.to/43xhEQ4

Snake Medical Symbol Meaning: https://bit.ly/3MiXvGa

COVID and Radiation Symptoms Match: https://bit.ly/3m2uumb

5G Mass Genocide in Wuhan: https://bit.ly/3oBugGV

Microfilariae of Loa Loa Parasites: https://bit.ly/45CqihS

Trypanosoma Brucei Parasite in COVID Jab: https://bit.ly/3qng0Sp

Netflix Cartoon Promotes Mark of the Beast: https://bit.ly/42lupfb

Graphene Oxide and Parasites in COVID Jab: https://bit.ly/42lupfb

Effects of EMF on the Blood: https://bit.ly/42lupfb

COVID 19 is a Bio-Weapon Dr. Fleming Episode: https://bit.ly/3OVGLrk


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT YOUNG

Website: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/42nRU7o

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/phmiraclelife

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RobertYoung555


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



5gartificial intelligencechinapandemic4gtrackingjabshotdr robert youngcovid 19us patenttina griffincounter culture mom showelectronic devices

