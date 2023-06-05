5G in Conjunction With the COVID Shot Allows for Tracking and Tracing - Dr. Robert Young

What’s in the COVID shot that was quickly pushed upon the American public? Dr. Robert Young is dropping a bomb on the mainstream narrative that they were safe and effective. A noted research scientist and author, Robert explains the deadly effects of graphene oxide found in the COVID shots, as well as the integral part 4G and 5G technology play in the tracking and tracing of every American who received the jab. Robert reveals the dirty details behind the U.S. patent on the COVID shot, the embedded antennas within the inoculations, and the reality that humans cannot survive this transhuman merge of technology and viral poison. The only way to remove the threat is to destroy the technology that is facilitating the jab agenda, he says.
Section 28 of the 2020 U.S. COVID vaccine patent discusses the electronic devices that could react to the inoculation
The merge between 5G technology and the COVID shot will take away your sovereign human autonomy
One of the most important things you can do to maintain health is to protect yourself from these electromagnetic frequencies
When the frequencies on 5G and 4G towers get turned up, Americans will continue to become sicker and could potentially die
