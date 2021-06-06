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The Guardianship Racket
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61 views • June 06, 2021
Corrupt courts will strip your assets and leave you to die penniless and desperate as .a ward of the court. Hugely important discussion with Dr. Sam Sugar on what's going on under 'Guardianship'. Everyone must know this. Visit aaapg.net
Lighthouse Law Club lighthouselaw.club
Lighthouse Law Club lighthouselaw.club
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