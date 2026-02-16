The U.S. is occupied by Israel, says former Marine Combat Pilot, Michael T. Lester

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On Feb 8, 2026, Michael T. Lester, former Marine Combat Pilot, tells Shawn Ryan, former U.S. Navy SEAL:"I think our country is occupied."
"I think our country is occupied."
"Who do you think we're occupied by?"
"AIPAC."
"A lot of people think that the evidence is all there."
"We send $18 billion a year to Israel."
"Why? Just ask the question, what do we get out of it?"
"Nothing. We get nothing."
"Are we doing humanitarian work?"
"No, they're charged with genocide."
"They're killing off Palestinians."
"Are we helping them survive?"
"They've got a higher standard of living than we do, a longer lifespan than we do, free education, free housing, free healthcare, but we're sending them money."
"Why?"
"Ask yourself why a US congressman can wear an Israeli military uniform in congressional chambers."
"I would think that would be an act of treason, but they did."
"Nobody said anything."
"I have difficulty looking at that in any other way than we're occupied."
----------
The full 4:28-hour interview, titled "Michael Lester - Are We the Bad Guys? | SRS #277:, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v75cseu-michael-lester-are-we-the-bad-guys-srs-277.html
----------
Mirrored - Fat News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!