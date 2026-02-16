The U.S. is occupied by Israel, says former Marine Combat Pilot, Michael T. Lester

On Feb 8, 2026, Michael T. Lester, former Marine Combat Pilot, tells Shawn Ryan, former U.S. Navy SEAL:"I think our country is occupied."

"Who do you think we're occupied by?"

"AIPAC."

"A lot of people think that the evidence is all there."

"We send $18 billion a year to Israel."

"Why? Just ask the question, what do we get out of it?"

"Nothing. We get nothing."

"Are we doing humanitarian work?"

"No, they're charged with genocide."

"They're killing off Palestinians."

"Are we helping them survive?"

"They've got a higher standard of living than we do, a longer lifespan than we do, free education, free housing, free healthcare, but we're sending them money."

"Why?"

"Ask yourself why a US congressman can wear an Israeli military uniform in congressional chambers."

"I would think that would be an act of treason, but they did."

"Nobody said anything."

"I have difficulty looking at that in any other way than we're occupied."

The full 4:28-hour interview, titled "Michael Lester - Are We the Bad Guys? | SRS #277:, is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v75cseu-michael-lester-are-we-the-bad-guys-srs-277.html

Mirrored - Fat News

