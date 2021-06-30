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THE 'HEAT DOME' IN THE WEST IS CREATED BY THE HAARP IONOSPHERE HEATER
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106 views • June 30, 2021
Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch, the deliberate manipulation of the Earth's biosphere with an emphasis on the current use of the HAARP Ionosphere Heater to create 'Heat Domes' like the one currently over the the Pacific Northwest.
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