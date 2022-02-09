EP 2809-6PM BIDEN WEAPONIZES DHS: OPPOSE HIM & YOU ARE OFFICIALLY A "TERRORIST"  

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The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Feb. 7 declared a heightened terrorism threat due to “false and misleading narratives,” misinformation, and “conspiracy theories.” “The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors,” the DHS bulletin said. The agency did not say what foreign or domestic actors are responsible for the alleged proliferation of misinformation or disinformation. “Mass casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence conducted by lone offenders and small groups acting in furtherance of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances pose an ongoing threat to the nation,” the DHS continued, adding that some individuals are seeking to “sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20050
Special Guest: Steve Socha (pronounced so ha). 39, lives in eastern Ohio right on the WV border. He is a 12 year veteran of oil and gas. Married with 3 kids. Steve Socha was successful in getting the Mask mandate overturned by the Indian Creek local board of education by leveraging them with their Surety Bonds. @thethinkingruffneck on telegram
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