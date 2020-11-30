FUTURE ZOMBIES. RUDOLF STEINER 1923 Prophecy: A Vaccine to sever the Spiritual Connection in Mankind

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EbntOIYdPM
Also, see this strange AstraZeneca press release reporting that their COVID19 vaccine was halted because a couple of triallists developed neurological problems, one of whom said, "They've killed God; I can't feel God; My soul is dead:
https://robertmijas.com/2020/11/21/theyve-killed-god-i-cant-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnp1d16o3iE
Kevin Boyle