74. COMMIES IN SUITS - KISSINGER & ROGER STONE - SHADOW GATE II, "RATS IN THE RANKS" PART 2 OF 4

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VIDEO ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/auNabI84Ctcs/
In part II we return to Roger Stones friends, growth Hormone experiments, steroid, XTC and cocaine dealing.
We explore Kissinger as a high level Communist and his involvement in the assassination of Jack Kennedy and his current presence in the White House.
We note Steve Bannon going after Kissinger in April 2020, 10 weeks later Kissinger is in the White House and two weeks later Bannon was indicted. What gives?
We go into the King of the Cherry Marines - high level closet homosexuals and communists within the US armed forces - General Al Gray. We note that Robert David Steele ghost wrote books for General Al Gray and explore Steele's former high level positions within the Marine Corp and NATO psychological warfare operations. Perhaps this explains his willingness to poison important subjects like child sex trafficking with tales of children being kidnapped and taken to Mars as sex slaves?
We note Steele and Roger Stone's meeting at Washington D.C restaurants to discuss "global strategy".
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BRIEFING DOCUMENT | ISRAELI HIGH TECH & ESPIONAGE
Ironically typed up 300m from the Beirut blast site at RAMZI AIRB&B
https://mega.nz/file/wu41ADDA#2mRvtNs09DcXyVwi93VjgeiEBJvK7gbm4sH7K92N-gQ
SUFYAN'S ARABIC TRANSLATION CHANNEL
Please support our efforts to bring Muslims, Christians and Jews together.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJyILyGTkcXgHj8FLIAeMKg
UN Refugee Application | Brendon Lee O'Connell - 100MB PDF file
https://mega.nz/#!x6hDWYaR!GOaK-TCZBF_acroFHgYa6bi3r1TZ-O8btzYYG7b6XkI
*In Beijing, Netanyahu looks to ‘marry Israel’s technology with C..