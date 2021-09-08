Dr Chant: “We need to get used to being vaccinated with covid vaccines for the future “

Humans Are Free - September 7, 2021



The New South Wales Chief Health Officer made the alarming comments during a recent press conference.



“We need to get used to being vaccinated with COVID vaccines for the future … I can’t see COVID is not going to be with us forever,” said Chant said during a press conference last week.



"As a public health doctor we always want to have diseases go, to be totally eliminated, but that is not on the horizon in the near future,” she continued. “Booster doses and repeat doses will be part of it.”



“I can assure you that the commonwealth government has purchased large quantities of vaccine into 2022 and this will be a regular cycle of vaccination and revaccination as we learn more about when immunity wanes.”



In a separate answer to a reporter, Chant again asserted that people “will be getting vaccinated regularly” against COVID.



The devil has spoken! “What I really need to do is get that second dose into people.”