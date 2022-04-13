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Mira el agua o Watch the Water en español
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31 views • April 13, 2022
Primera parte de la entrevista de Stew Peters al Dr. Ardis.
“Mira las Aguas”
Quien afirma que tanto la vacuna como el tratamiento autorizado en hospitales remdesivir contienen veneno de serpientes y que estas han sido vertidas en las aguas de la ciudad para crear la pandemia Covid.
“Mira las Aguas”
Quien afirma que tanto la vacuna como el tratamiento autorizado en hospitales remdesivir contienen veneno de serpientes y que estas han sido vertidas en las aguas de la ciudad para crear la pandemia Covid.
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