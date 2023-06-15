No one Needs to Learn Mandarin - Seven Reasons China is Not a Threat to Taking Over the World

In 1989, it looked like Japan was going to take over America and it didn't. It collapsed economically and history will most likely repeat itself. Here are seven reasons why it is unlikely that China will be a ruling force in the world. Too much to overcome.
Original link: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/why-im-not-teaching-my-kids-mandarin-147686/
