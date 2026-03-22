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Iran launches Wave-71 super heavy pinpoint missiles on enemy!
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Three weeks after the war began, Iran is not exhausted. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a sustained offensive to deter US-Israeli aggression, announcing the 71st wave of Operation True Promise 4, which introduced new tactics and more advanced systems, firing super-heavy, precise missiles and attack drones simultaneously, Iranian media reported on March 21. “They tell you that Iranian missile launchers have been destroyed and the country has practically run out of missiles and drones,” IRGC said. IRGC added that the new tactics were developed after weeks of identifying the enemy’s weaknesses, with each wave of attacks involving intelligence gathering and mapping of vulnerable points, response times, and gaps. Sejjil has now been confirmed in service alongside Emad and Qadr—two-stage, solid-fuel ballistic missiles with a range of 2,500 kilometers, developed entirely indigenously. Solid fuel means minimal launch preparation time. There is no liquid refueling window for detection and targeting. The missile is already in the air before satellites can react.

The IRGC statement was very straightforward, stating that the attacks hit Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion, using precision-guided Emad missiles, Qadr multiple-warhead missiles, and attack drones. The 71st wave also targeted the US bases at Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait, Al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, and Camp Victoria in Iraq, as part of the gradual reduction campaign. As for the drone attack on Ben Gurion Airport, they reportedly targeted fuel tanks and refueling of military aircraft, airport operations, and flights at the airport. Operations were temporarily halted pending further assistance. Iran warned that the battlefield would become more intense and difficult, with the Strait of Hormuz still locked to the West, and Iran had just informed the world that it had taken note.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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iranoperation true promise 4wave-71
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