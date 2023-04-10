NEW SERIES: THE POWER OF SPIRITUAL GIFTS & THEIR PURPOSE, PART ONE—SPEAKING IN TONGUES, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—THIS BEGINS A SPECIAL SERIES ABOUT SPIRITUAL GIFTINGS AND THEIR PURPOSE. WHY DOES GOD GIVE SPIRITUAL GIFTS EXACTLY AND WHAT SHOULD YOU UNDERSTAND ABOUT THE GIFTS? BE SURE TO WATCH THIS AND THE ENTIRE SERIES.

Now available on Podcast: Anchor, Google, Spotify and Applehttps://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-18-Special-Series-The-Power-of-Spiritual-Gifts--Their-Purpose---Part-1-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1ajfc7





Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!









