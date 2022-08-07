Where is the money transfer going? Israel, what are you doing?

Prophetic word, given 2022-08-03 early morning + eveningA very ugly word very much of it given in a visual way.





Scriptures:

Genesis 3

Ecclesiastes 5:9

1 Timothy 6:10, 2 Timothy 3:2

Revelation 18:22

1 Thessalonians 5:3

Isaiah 45:23, Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:10

Romans 2:1-11

Job 15:20

2 Chronicles 7:14

Matthew 11:21, Luke 10:13

Exodus 8:18-19-, Exodus 19:18-26

Daniel 7:10-, Revelation 20:12

Jeremiah 25:15, Revelation 14:10, Revelation 16:19

Psalm 23:5





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-03-money-transfer-and-israel/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski



