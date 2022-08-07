Where is the money transfer going? Israel, what are you doing?

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Prophetic word, given 2022-08-03 early morning + eveningA very ugly word very much of it given in a visual way.
Scriptures:
Genesis 3
Ecclesiastes 5:9
1 Timothy 6:10, 2 Timothy 3:2
Revelation 18:22
1 Thessalonians 5:3
Isaiah 45:23, Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:10
Romans 2:1-11
Job 15:20
2 Chronicles 7:14
Matthew 11:21, Luke 10:13
Exodus 8:18-19-, Exodus 19:18-26
Daniel 7:10-, Revelation 20:12
Jeremiah 25:15, Revelation 14:10, Revelation 16:19
Psalm 23:5
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-03-money-transfer-and-israel/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski