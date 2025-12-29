Bomb Cyclone Brings Winter Storm Ezra. 7.0 Earthquake Taiwan. 4.7 Earthquake In Northern California

‘Bomb Cyclone’ Unleashes Chaos on Millions of Americans From Michigan to New York: Power Outages, Arctic Cold, And More Homeowner Concerns. Before ushering in the new year, millions of homeowners across the country will endure a sizable winter storm that has already knocked out power across Michigan and is poised to create travel issues for countless others.





"Across the Midwest and Great Lakes through Monday, a powerful storm will take shape," says AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "The storm will bring risks for heavy snow, ice, severe thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts, and heavy rain. The storm started to take shape on Sunday, Dec. 28. Winds reportedly reached over 60 mph across portions of the Plains and Upper Midwest, according to FOX Weather, and the intensity of the gusts has already caused 300,000 customers nationwide to lose power, most notably in Michigan with just over 78,000 customers.





Bomb Cyclone Triggers Winter Storm Ezra, opens the door to a Frigid Arctic Cold Blast into the U.S. A powerful bomb cyclone explodes over the Great Lakes Sunday night, crashing the central pressure to near 975 mbar while fueling Winter Storm Ezra with blizzard conditions and widespread travel disruptions. Behind the storm, the Polar Vortex unleashes another frigid cold Arctic blast across Canada and the United States, plunging temperatures 30–40°F in hours and pushing cold air deep into the Southeast by Monday, reaching Florida on Tuesday.





Winter Storm Ezra Bringing Snow, Strong Winds To Millions. Winter xxxxStorm Ezra is bringing heavy snow and very strong winds to the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. Gusts could exceed 60 mph in some locations, leading to downed trees, power outages and whiteout conditions. Travel will be impacted and could become difficult or impossible at times. The snow will transition to more of a lake-effect snow event on Tuesday. See if your holiday travel could be impacted here.





Taiwan earthquake: Taipei rocked by 7.0 magnitude quake, Japan and China also hit. Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, was rocked by a huge earthquake.





Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes Northern California





Trump delayed Nigeria strikes to give Isis ‘Christmas present’. Nigeria welcomed the airstrikes on Islamic State but rejected the US president’s claims that they were aimed at protecting Christians





A Meteorite Found in Antarctica May Be the Key to Mining in Space. Scientists are digging deep into meteorites to uncover the hidden chemistry of asteroids, and the findings could push space mining closer to reality. A new study has identified carbon-rich asteroids as promising sources of water and metals that could be vital for long-term space exploration.





Why are rich Chinese ‘quietly’ moving private jets offshore, slumming it in budget seats? Strict flight rules and economic headwinds are forcing scrutiny-wary tycoons to rebase aircraft in places such as Singapore or downgrade to commercial cabins





Nike's China conundrum deepens as turnaround stagnates, shares slump





Adventist Local Church Elder Tragically Killed on New Year’s Eve in Trinidad





ISIS-linked camps decimated in Christmas Day US strikes on Nigeria, government confirms. Two ISIS-linked camps were taken out in US-backed airstrikes on Christmas, the Nigerian government confirmed Saturday. “These locations were being used as assembly and staging grounds by foreign ISIS elements infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel region … to plan and execute large-scale terrorist attacks within Nigerian territory,” Muhammed Idris, Nigeria’s Minister





4 dead in catastrophic Christmas flooding in California; heavy storm hits East Coast. A winter storm is hitting New York City and other parts of the Northeast, but an atmospheric river that dumped rain on California most of the week was easing.





David House