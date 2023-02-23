Create New Account
Should You Be Taking More Than 1 Teaspoon of Turpentine?
Sun Fruit Dan
Should You Be Taking More Than 1 Teaspoon of Turpentine?


When taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally for its broad spectrum of healing and detox benefits the full recommended medicinal dose that people need to work towards is 1 teaspoon,


But there are certain people that may need to go above this dose, in this video "Should You Be Taking More Than 1 Teaspoon of Turpentine?" I go into extensively talking about who should take more than this, how to determine if you need to take more, how high you can go with a dose of turpentine, and why you may need to take more.


If you want to learn all about why it is the ultimate candida and parasite detox make sure to watch this video "Should You Be Taking More Than 1 Teaspoon of Turpentine?" from start to finish.


