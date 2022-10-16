IMF Says China’s Economic Growth Will Slow Sharply This Year and Next

https://gnews.org/articles/t53502196
Summary：10/15/2022 In the World Economic Outlook published this week, the IMF said that global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, while China's economic growth would slow from 8.1% last year to 3.2% this year and 4.4% next year.
