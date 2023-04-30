Message from Saint Michael [REVELATION 7:2]

Message from Saint Michael

The Apocalyptic Trumpets are about to sound, and the Justice Angels Commanded by me Saint Michael the Archangel will draw their Swords against the wicked men bringing to their Consciences and Bodies a pain like a scorpion sting that will hammer them day and night with the purpose of tormenting them for 5 months, these evil men will want to die, but will NOT be able to, they will beat their heads against the walls of despair.

These scorpions will have the purpose of tormenting them for their wickedness, this will happen to perverse men who do NOT carry the Seal of the Living God on their foreheads, for this reason you need to ask to be Sealed by my Angels, so that you can be immune to the intense pain that these scorpions will bring you.

"And it was given unto them that they should not kill them; but that they should torment them five months: and their torment was as the torment of a scorpion when he striketh a man."

Revelation 9:5





THOSE SEALED WILL BE PROTECTED FROM THE WRATH OF GOD, THEREFORE YOU NEED TO ASK TO BE SEALED, LEADING A LIFE OF SURRENDER TO GOD THE FATHER, THAT WILL MAKE YOU LIVE THE GOSPEL IN YOUR LIVES.

I, Saint Michael the Archangel, will ask my Justice Angels NOT TO DRAW their Sword against you and to be protected by Myriads of Angels that I Command.

The Entire Heaven will protect you from ALL danger and your Seal on your foreheads will be the Symbol that you belong to God the Father and that evil will NOT be able to touch your Souls, the Sealed will be immune to the Second Death, she will NOT interfere in you.

For this reason, ask from TODAY onwards, to be Sealed in the following way:

IN A STATE OF GRACE AND IN CONFINEMENT YOU WILL SAY THE FOLLOWING PRAYER: *

I (NAME) ASK GOD THE FATHER, TO SEND HIS ANGELS TO SEAL ME AS A PART AND BELONGING TO HIM, I GIVE MY LIFE AND ASK TO BE AN OBLATION TO HEAVEN, SO THAT WITH MY LIFE TESTIMONY, I CAN BE A CHRISTIAN EXAMPLE HERE ON EARTH FOR MY BROTHERS, BECAUSE BY MEANS OF THIS SEAL THAT I ASK TO RECEIVE TODAY, I WILL BE PROTECTED FROM ALL EVIL AND FROM THE JUST WRATH OF GOD. AMEN

At the end of saying this Prayer, you will pray an Our Father, 1 Hail Mary and a Glory Be and you will ask on behalf of your lives and surrender to Heaven to be Sealed, so you will be protected from ALL evil and will have a secure Eternal Life.

God the Father will send you to be Seal by means of an Angel and thus Sealed and Protected, you will be able to face the harsh test of the Tribulation.

We will be waiting for you at the Wedding of the Lamb.

I say goodbye with the War Cry,

WHO IS LIKE GOD, NOBODY IS LIKE GOD!!!

Saint Michael Archangel