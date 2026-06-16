From Military Antennas to Pain Relief Technology, an interview with Mike Hammond

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What if a military antenna technology could help people manage pain? Mike Hammond shares how research into electromagnetic energy unexpectedly led to Signal Relief. It wasn’t a planned medical breakthrough—it was a surprising discovery that sparked a new direction for helping people find relief.
#SignalRelief #PainRelief #Innovation #MilitaryTechnology #HealthTech #Wellness #Entrepreneurship #AlternativeHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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