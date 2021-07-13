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EP 119: Missing 411- A Sobering Coincidence
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46 views • July 13, 2021
This week, we look at some more Missing 411 cases, this time from the book, Missing 411 - A Sobering Coincidence by David Paulides. We look at 4 different cases, and each of them has us scratching our heads wondering what exactly happened to the people involved. Is it foul play? Is it a group of serial killers? Is it something paranormal that we don't yet understand? We give our thoughts and theories on all of this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and all of his research: https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and all of his research: https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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