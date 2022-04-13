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Are They Using Snake Venom As The Bioweapon?
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609 views • April 13, 2022
It Sounds crazy but it could be true! Dr. Bryan Ardis backs it up with evidence. Is this what they were doing? Watch the video and decide for yourself.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Dr. Bryan Ardis interviewed by Stew Peters DEADLY COVID TREATMENT & JABS CONTAIN VENOM: WATCH THE WATER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gm8sPH4GFkNI/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Dr. Bryan Ardis interviewed by Stew Peters DEADLY COVID TREATMENT & JABS CONTAIN VENOM: WATCH THE WATER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gm8sPH4GFkNI/
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