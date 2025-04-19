FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 146:6-10, Pt. 2 of 2, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250419

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator and YAHWEH! I am bound to give thanks to You, ELOHIM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

The Happiness of Those Whose Help Is ELOHIM, The LORD GOD!

6. My Almighty Heavenly Father, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator and YAHWEH, I praise You, who made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them; You, who keep Truth forever,

7. You, who execute justice for the oppressed,

who give food to the hungry. You, ELOHIM, LORD GOD give spiritual freedom to the devil’s prisoners.

8. You, The Creator and YAHWEH open the eyes of the blind; You, my Almighty Heavenly Father and LORD raise those who are bowed down; You, YAHWEH love the righteous.

9. You, ELOHIM, LORD GOD watch over the strangers; You relieve the fatherless and widow;

but the way of the wicked You turn upside down.

10. You, my Almighty Heavenly Father shall reign forever—my YAHWEH and GOD, O Zion, to all generations.

My soul praises You, ELOHIM! Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator and YAHWEH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 146:6-10 personalized NKJV).



