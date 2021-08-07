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7/08/2021 -- California hit by Large M6.0 Earthquake with landslides
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1807 views • July 09, 2021
The first M6.0 to strike *on land* in the USA this year has now occurred at the California Nevada border on the last day of our warning for M5.0+ earthquake activity ON LAND IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST in Oregon Washington.
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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