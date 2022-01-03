© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burning More Brimstone From Gomorrah
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • January 03, 2022
Gomorrah is located at the base of Masada next to the west side of the Dead Sea also known as the Salt Sea. Theses cities of the plane are covered in ash still containing their building structures, covered in brimstone as if it rained down, and also salt stones as well. When people are burned at a high temperature all that remains is salt that is in the human body. This explains Lot's wife being turned into salt. The Hebrew says she was turned into a memorial of salt, not a pillar of salt. Please share and subscribe.
#GomorrahBrimstone #God'sWrath #ProjectTruthBeam
God bless!
#GomorrahBrimstone #God'sWrath #ProjectTruthBeam
God bless!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.