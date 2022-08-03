Sheriff Dar Leaf Speaks At CSPOA & Freedom Fest Event in Las Vegas

Mainstream media wants you to believe that election fraud is a conspiracy. They don't want investigations opened and I wonder why!

Today I'm sharing Wisconsin Sheriff Dar Leaf's presentation at Freedom Fest. Two attorneys paid him a visit and told him what happened at out of state elections, after the 2020 election.

This news set Sheriff Leaf on a mission to determine if election fraud happened in his locale.

Listen in to hear about evidence he is uncovering right now and what he expects to happen next.

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