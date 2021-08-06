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Huge Protest in Central Paris France Against COVID Restrictions and Vaccine Passport (2021.07.24)
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12345 views • August 06, 2021
Huge protest in Central Paris France on July 24th, against the COVID restrictions and vaccine passport.
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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