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MCDONALDS HOUSE FOR EVICTING ALL CHILDREN OVER 5 YEARS OLD IF THEY HAVE NOT BEEN JABBED!! 109 Views
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2 views • January 12, 2022
MCDONALDS HOUSE FOR EVICTING ALL CHILDREN OVER 5 YEARS OLD IF THEY HAVE NOT BEEN JABBED!!
All tenants, adults and children over the age of 5 who are not vaccinated are out by the end of January. How absolutely wicked and vile.
👇👇👇👇
You can watch me confront this wicked manager to her face! They are evicting my son with leukaemia and any other children or adults who are suffering with sick children into the snow. The Covid cult is far more dangerous then Covid. If they will evict families with cancer, what won’t they do. Please share this out! If anybody can get me connected with someone I’m willing to fight this and expose it in any way I can. Please pray for us that God will provide us with a good new home.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mcdonalds-house-for-evicting-all-children-over-5-years-old-if-they-have-not-been-jabbed_1SDeFY2eezCdurw.html
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All tenants, adults and children over the age of 5 who are not vaccinated are out by the end of January. How absolutely wicked and vile.
👇👇👇👇
You can watch me confront this wicked manager to her face! They are evicting my son with leukaemia and any other children or adults who are suffering with sick children into the snow. The Covid cult is far more dangerous then Covid. If they will evict families with cancer, what won’t they do. Please share this out! If anybody can get me connected with someone I’m willing to fight this and expose it in any way I can. Please pray for us that God will provide us with a good new home.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mcdonalds-house-for-evicting-all-children-over-5-years-old-if-they-have-not-been-jabbed_1SDeFY2eezCdurw.html
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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