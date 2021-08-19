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National Talk Show Host Kate Dalley Success Story
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0 view • August 19, 2021
Kate Dalley shares how she saved her husband when he got pneumonia and had to go to the hospital because over the last nineteen months she had to educate herself
for her own national show so when the time came she was prepared and ready to fight for his life.
for her own national show so when the time came she was prepared and ready to fight for his life.
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