Graph PROVES that Biden (NOT Putin) is to blame for gas prices

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Glenn Beck.Jun 13, 2022 Glenn CANNOT TAKE the lies being spewed from the Biden administration about our ‘booming’ economy. So, in this clip, he breaks down some of those lies. First, low unemployment numbers do NOT necessarily indicate a strong job market and second, Putin is NOT to blame for today’s high gas prices. The Biden administration is to blame, and a graph Glenn and Stu show in this clip PROVES it...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2k_pJ21llo