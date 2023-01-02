3 States vs the ATF “Frame or Receiver” Rule

Arizona, Missouri and Montana prohibit state and local law enforcement from helping the feds enforce various gun control measures, including the new “frame or receiver rule” going after so-called “ghost guns.” This sets a strong foundation for the people in those states to nullify the unconstitutional federal gun control measure in practice and effect.
Path to Liberty: Jan 2, 2023
