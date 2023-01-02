Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3 States vs the ATF “Frame or Receiver” Rule
53 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday |

Arizona, Missouri and Montana prohibit state and local law enforcement from helping the feds enforce various gun control measures, including the new “frame or receiver rule” going after so-called “ghost guns.” This sets a strong foundation for the people in those states to nullify the unconstitutional federal gun control measure in practice and effect.

Path to Liberty: Jan 2, 2023

JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/

Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/

Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitution2nd amendmentlibertarianresist10th amendmentatfnullify

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket