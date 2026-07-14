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When Health Claims Become a Crime, an interview with Jonathan Emord
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


Can simply talking about natural health solutions trigger legal consequences? Discover how therapeutic claims are regulated and why the debate over free speech, medical information, and consumer choice continues to spark controversy.


#FreeSpeech #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #FDA #ConsumerRights #NaturalMedicine


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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