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Episode 34 - 20204017- Santa Margarita Transmission, Auto Care & Tire
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1 view • July 04, 2020
Episode 34, the official "quarantine edition" has use meeting with Luis at Santa Margarita Transmission, Auto Care & Tire (SMT). I had a lot of time on my hands being stuck at home and my car was needing some various service so I thought I'd check around as I don't have a regular auto shop. Turned out SMT was open and had some great deals and services going, like a $19.95 oil change and free pick up and delivery of your vehicle. Now since we are doing our best to minimize risk, this was recorded on the low end mobile rig, which means the audio isn't up to our regular standards (don't blame Lisa, this is all on me lol), but the information is good. We know folks are supporting a lot of local businesses, but don't forget about your car, this is far less exposure than you'd get picking up take-out.
Guest: Luis
Company: Santa Margarita Transmission, Auto Care & Tire
Website: http://www.santamargaritatrans.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Santa-Margarita-Transmission-Complete-Auto-Repair-Tires-111676800234206/
Phone: 949-635-0708
Address: 23071 Antonio Pkwy Unit K, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Luis
Company: Santa Margarita Transmission, Auto Care & Tire
Website: http://www.santamargaritatrans.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Santa-Margarita-Transmission-Complete-Auto-Repair-Tires-111676800234206/
Phone: 949-635-0708
Address: 23071 Antonio Pkwy Unit K, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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