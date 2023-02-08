Matt Schlapp (CPAC) Goes Full Hungarian

Bannon's War Room - Steve and Matt Schalpp cover last nights SOTU speech and current issues with the GOP, 118th congress and the CPAC initiatives.
https://rumble.com/v28s8bi-matt-schlapp-goes-full-hungarian.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.