Validation Queen "Swipe Right, but Stay Tight" - The Ultimate Dating App Anthem! Ready to laugh your way through the highs and lows of dating apps? "Swipe Right but Stay Tight" is a playful, catchy song that pokes fun at the hilarious world of Validation Vampires. Whether you're a serial swiper or just someone who loves a good laugh, this song is all about the thrill of collecting matches and compliments without ever leaving the couch.