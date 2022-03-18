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Putin's full speech - 18.03.2022 - Moscow stadium
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61 views • March 19, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”Concert dedicated to the 8 year anniversary for the reunification (https://t.me/inessas100/544)of Crimea. The mentioned St. Admiral Fyodor Ushakov was born on 24 February [1745]. He is one of the more illustrious military leaders, having never lost a battle he was engaged in.
His icon reads - "Do not be saddened, these dark storms will turn for the glory of Russia."
Check out how Crimeans really feel about their reunification. (https://youtu.be/g7Vnnog9IPI)”
His icon reads - "Do not be saddened, these dark storms will turn for the glory of Russia."
Check out how Crimeans really feel about their reunification. (https://youtu.be/g7Vnnog9IPI)”
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