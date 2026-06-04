Discover why many in Nebraska view mass immigration—both legal and illegal—as a growing challenge to their state's identity, safety, economy, and communities. This in-depth look reveals the real strains on housing, jobs, culture, and cohesion in America's heartland since 2020. Get the unfiltered perspective on demographic shifts and local concerns.





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Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraska-hates-immigrants

View more Nebraska Journal Herald reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyklROv7N8w&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIKxMCuouLPqgFMEmbtWyzxd&index=24





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