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ROOM 101 Episode 1: Orwell Huxley and Finney Walk into a Bar...
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55 views • January 11, 2022
ROOM 101 EP 1: Orwell Huxley and Finney Walk into a Bar...
We take a look at how George Orwell's 1984, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, and Jack Finney's The Body Snatchers correlate to our current reality.
This is the first episode of a series examining science fiction and speculative fiction of the past and how they got it right...and wrong.
Created, narrated, and edited by Mike T. Lyddon.
We take a look at how George Orwell's 1984, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, and Jack Finney's The Body Snatchers correlate to our current reality.
This is the first episode of a series examining science fiction and speculative fiction of the past and how they got it right...and wrong.
Created, narrated, and edited by Mike T. Lyddon.
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