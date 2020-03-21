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Let Your Light Shine
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3 views • March 21, 2020
"Let Your Light Shine" is an inspiring motivational video, offering practical tips on how to shine your light and how to inspire others in a helpful and genuine way. Dealing with the darkness within enables you to walk in the light and point people to the Light of the world, Jesus Christ. Are you interested in learning how to build confidence without showing off or becoming proud? Check this out for some excellent advice and an injection of positive energy that could help you change your life forever!
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
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Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Keywords
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