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US Sovereignty Being Handed to the WHO | Vigilance Elite Shawn Ryan
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89 views • May 21, 2022
US Sovereignty Being Handed to the WHO

🚨🆘Our current administration is trying to hand over U.S. Sovereignty to the World Health Organization while China has been buying influence in the WHO for years. 🆘🚨

I brought Morgan Zegers the host of the Morgan Zegers Show who is well read and highly informed on this topic.

🚨 It is important to contact your local and state congress on this matter by visiting the links below 🚨
https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative#:~:text=If%20you%20know%20who%20your,the%20U.S.%20House%20switchboard%20operator


https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Follow Morgan Zegers for more on the latest topics you won't hear in mainstream media

Morgan's Podcast: www.MorganZegers.com
The Freedom Records Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmzQ...
Morgan Zegers Show: https://www.youtube.com/c/MorganZeger...
Donate to Support The Freedom Records: www.FightSocialism.org

Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
Keywords
whoshawn ryanvigilance elitepandemic treatyus sovereignty
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